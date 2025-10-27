Penobscot Wealth Management Raises Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB opened at $50.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.14. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $51.09.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.