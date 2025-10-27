Penobscot Wealth Management Buys 3,003 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF $IGF

Penobscot Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGF. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5,323.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,233,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081,757 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,997,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,014 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 695.2% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,299,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,033 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 58.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 881,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,162,000 after purchasing an additional 325,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $15,862,000.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.1%

IGF opened at $61.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.17. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $49.74 and a twelve month high of $62.53.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.