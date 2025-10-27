Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CVR Energy (CVI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CVR Energy (NYSE: CVI) recently:

10/24/2025 – CVR Energy had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/22/2025 – CVR Energy had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.00 to $25.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/9/2025 – CVR Energy had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

10/9/2025 – CVR Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have a “sector underperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – CVR Energy had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/28/2025 – CVR Energy was given a new $37.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/27/2025 – CVR Energy had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/16/2025 – CVR Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/15/2025 – CVR Energy had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.