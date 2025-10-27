GoalVest Advisory LLC Sells 150 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

GoalVest Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Generac comprises approximately 0.6% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 151.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 20.8% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 25.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNRC stock opened at $192.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $99.50 and a one year high of $203.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Generac had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.42, for a total value of $837,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 547,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,740,467.72. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.94.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

