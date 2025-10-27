GoalVest Advisory LLC Acquires 163 Shares of Evergy Inc. $EVRG

GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi grew its position in shares of Evergy by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 140,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 17,477 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Evergy by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,737,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after purchasing an additional 392,361 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $778,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $77.96 on Monday. Evergy Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.23 and a 52-week high of $79.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.17 and a 200 day moving average of $70.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Evergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.35%.

Insider Transactions at Evergy

In other Evergy news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $578,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 499 shares in the company, valued at $36,092.67. This represents a 94.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.07.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

