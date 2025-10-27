Belvedere Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 19,701 Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF $TUA

Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. Belvedere Trading LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC grew its position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $155,000.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TUA stock opened at $22.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.89. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

