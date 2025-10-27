GoalVest Advisory LLC Acquires 1,827 Shares of International Paper Company $IP

GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in International Paper by 281.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in International Paper during the first quarter valued at $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in International Paper by 63,400.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in International Paper during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in International Paper during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $409,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 27,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,951.69. This represents a 24.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.80 price objective on shares of International Paper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IP

International Paper Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE IP opened at $48.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of -488.60, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper Company has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $60.36.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. International Paper had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,850.00%.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.