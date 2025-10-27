Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 184,173 Shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,173 shares during the quarter. Celsius accounts for approximately 0.4% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Celsius were worth $16,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 26.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,045,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,055 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 1.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,394,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,303,000 after purchasing an additional 42,997 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,043,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,789,000 after purchasing an additional 116,273 shares during the last quarter. MIG Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 42.7% during the first quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 1,575,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,135,000 after purchasing an additional 471,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,411,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,276,000 after acquiring an additional 63,787 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In related news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,717,770 shares in the company, valued at $841,594,075. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $456,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 37,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,921.50. This represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,667 shares of company stock valued at $20,665,162 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Celsius from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Celsius from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.45.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $63.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $739.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.13 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Stories

