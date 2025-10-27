Atomera (ATOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Atomera had a negative return on equity of 90.84% and a negative net margin of 15,555.37%.The business had revenue of $0.00 million for the quarter.

Atomera Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ:ATOM opened at $3.15 on Monday. Atomera has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The company has a market cap of $99.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Atomera in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Atomera

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATOM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Atomera in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atomera by 3,414.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atomera in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atomera by 461.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 14,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Atomera in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atomera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

Featured Stories

