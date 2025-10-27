Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. $SRPT

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 1,736.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 870,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822,799 shares during the period. Sarepta Therapeutics comprises about 0.4% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $14,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 18,190 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $698,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 69,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 12,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRPT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $22.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $138.81.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $611.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.66 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

