A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions’ (AZ) Sell (D-) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reaffirmed their sell (d-) rating on shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions (NASDAQ:AZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Trading Up 6.8%

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $310.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.89. A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $12.36.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter. A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions had a negative return on equity of 187.41% and a negative net margin of 479.28%.

Institutional Trading of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $8,514,000. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions by 1,600.0% during the third quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 450,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 423,956 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,242,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions by 151.4% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 301,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 181,680 shares during the period. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of retail smart cart solutions for grocery stores and supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Metal Parts, Advanced Engineering, and Smart Carts.

