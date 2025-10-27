Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 36.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,459 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 222,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $326,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $4,220,599,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 8,744.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 320,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,724,000 after purchasing an additional 316,707 shares during the period. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $24,373,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS stock opened at $111.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $200.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.90.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

