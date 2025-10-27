Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM Shares Acquired by AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs’ holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.0% in the second quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 5.4% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 3.4% during the second quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.3% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 94,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $63.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.69 and a 200 day moving average of $55.05. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12-month low of $40.98 and a 12-month high of $64.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 89.87%.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer Daniels Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

