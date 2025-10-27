State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,962 Shares of Dollar General Corporation $DG

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. grew its position in Dollar General by 66.7% in the first quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 170.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 384.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 37.6% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.40.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG stock opened at $101.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.49 and its 200-day moving average is $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Dollar General Corporation has a 1 year low of $66.43 and a 1 year high of $117.95.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 43.70%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

