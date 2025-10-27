Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF $DIVO

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,443 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIVO. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $225,000.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:DIVO opened at $45.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.77. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 12 month low of $36.20 and a 12 month high of $45.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.43.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Company Profile

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

