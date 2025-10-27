F5, Inc. $FFIV Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,430 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in F5 were worth $5,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the first quarter valued at about $469,000. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of F5 by 689.3% during the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 7,364 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 15.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,477 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $298.34 on Monday. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $214.10 and a one year high of $346.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.67. F5 had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $780.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. F5’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. F5 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.240-15.380 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.870-3.990 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.61, for a total value of $416,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 107,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,482,567.33. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $855,055.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,945 shares of company stock worth $3,796,542. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FFIV. Piper Sandler raised their target price on F5 from $304.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on F5 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on F5 from $274.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of F5 from $314.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.33.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

