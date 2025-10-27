Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 17.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 9.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.8% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 5,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $117.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $129.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.72 and its 200 day moving average is $116.08.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $173,533.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,200.55. This trade represents a 16.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Baird R W upgraded Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $114.44.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

