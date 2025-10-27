SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Earns “Hold (C)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c)” rating restated by equities research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SOFI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Cowen started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.18.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.92. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $30.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $519.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.94 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 18.38%.The company’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.310 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $284,319.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 275,374 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,345.42. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 98,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,715,157.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 759,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,887,707.50. This trade represents a 11.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,383 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,171. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

