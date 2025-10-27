Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,932 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 55.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 98,340 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 35,239 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 57.6% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 3.4% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,529 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 249,611 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 67.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Saturday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $33.65.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $38.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.39. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $41.12. The company has a market capitalization of $167.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3,831.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.