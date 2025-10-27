Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS Holdings Boosted by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5,697.4% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $47.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.22. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1533 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.



Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

