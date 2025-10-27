Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,767,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,079,000 after buying an additional 153,806 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,262,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,347,000 after buying an additional 2,404,586 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,939,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,669,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. Renaissancere Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,782,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,863,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,762,000 after buying an additional 277,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $96.04 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $96.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.3363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

