State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 28,200.0% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 130.6% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN stock opened at $51.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.57 and a 200-day moving average of $55.72. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.04 and a 12-month high of $65.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.57.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback 43,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSN

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.