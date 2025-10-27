Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stake in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of S&P Global worth $316,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,779,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,130,711,000 after purchasing an additional 108,729 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,186,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,618,934,000 after purchasing an additional 114,843 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 70,734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,168,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,670,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163,938 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in S&P Global by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,947,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,497,493,000 after purchasing an additional 614,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,762,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,403,468,000 after purchasing an additional 97,324 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.23.

SPGI stock opened at $489.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $149.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $514.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $514.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

