Bessemer Group Inc. Has $211.74 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3,057.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,368,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293,687 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $211,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 18,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $95.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.37. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $95.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

