Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $413,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF $FHLC

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. VCI Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

FHLC stock opened at $70.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.95 and its 200-day moving average is $64.73. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $60.35 and a 1 year high of $71.82.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

