US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,777,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,701 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 1.63% of US Foods worth $290,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USFD. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the second quarter valued at $1,161,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the second quarter valued at $814,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 39.7% in the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 201.0% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 53,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USFD. Piper Sandler increased their target price on US Foods from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on US Foods from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.42.

US Foods stock opened at $74.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $57.36 and a one year high of $85.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.97.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. US Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.764-3.874 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

