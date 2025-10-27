iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF $IYK Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 44,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 325.2% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $69.20 on Monday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $63.18 and a twelve month high of $73.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.19 and its 200 day moving average is $69.93. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

