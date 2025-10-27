JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF $JPSE is Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,248,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,374 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF makes up about 4.7% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned 0.12% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $56,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mendel Money Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $50.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $52.04.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

