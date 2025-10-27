Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $816,000 Stock Position in Lithium Americas Corp. $LAC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC reduced its position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,636 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Lithium Americas worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 86.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth $37,000.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $6.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alexi Illya Zawadzki sold 353,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $3,355,104.72. Following the sale, the vice president owned 40,005 shares in the company, valued at $379,247.40. This represents a 89.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LAC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “speculative buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LAC

Lithium Americas Profile

(Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.