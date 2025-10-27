DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 352 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 4,766.7% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 15.0%

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $87.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.83 and a 52 week high of $223.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.54% and a net margin of 19.47%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DECK. Barclays increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.58.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $35,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,741.58. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

