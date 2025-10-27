Supply@ME Capital (LON:SYME) Stock Price Down 12.5% – Should You Sell?

Supply@ME Capital plc (LON:SYME – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 12.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). 1,439,901,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 1,073,193,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).
Supply@ME Capital Trading Down 25.0%
The firm has a market capitalization of £4.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 4.56.
About Supply@ME Capital
Supply@ME helps businesses which hold non perishable stock, from heavy manufacturing and chemicals to high fashion and luxury goods, improve their cashflow and unlock working capital.
Its platform enables businesses to alleviate the cost of unsold inventory in warehouses or in transit, by offering more funds at a more competitive rate than traditional financing solutions.
