Lsb Industries (LXU) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Lsb Industries to post earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $138.3020 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). Lsb Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 6.15%.The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.76 million. On average, analysts expect Lsb Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:LXU opened at $9.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average is $7.72. Lsb Industries has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

A number of research firms recently commented on LXU. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lsb Industries in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group lowered Lsb Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lsb Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXU. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Lsb Industries by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Lsb Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $697,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lsb Industries by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 32,516 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Lsb Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Lsb Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,694,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

