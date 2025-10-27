Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $NUBD

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC decreased its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 27.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 275,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,551 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUBD. Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 304,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA NUBD opened at $22.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.15. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $22.69.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

