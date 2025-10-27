Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Decreases Position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF $HYEM

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,185,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,377 shares during the quarter. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $23,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Uhlmann Price Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $19.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.74. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

About VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

