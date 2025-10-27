Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 73.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,083 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $115.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $123.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.56.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Melius began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.