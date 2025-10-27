IDEX (IEX) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 29th. Analysts expect IDEX to post earnings of $1.93 per share and revenue of $861.4360 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter. IDEX had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect IDEX to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IDEX Trading Down 0.3%

IEX opened at $167.93 on Monday. IDEX has a 1-year low of $153.36 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.20.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.88%.

IDEX declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IDEX by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,223,000 after acquiring an additional 16,913 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 635.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 264,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,437,000 after buying an additional 228,525 shares in the last quarter. Sone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sone Capital Management LLC now owns 228,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,046,000 after purchasing an additional 62,866 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $180.00 price objective on shares of IDEX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Saturday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.57.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

