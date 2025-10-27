American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. Sells 562 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF $VNQI

American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 15,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Clune & Associates LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $48.25 on Monday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $37.52 and a 12-month high of $48.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average of $45.59.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

