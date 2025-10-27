Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 100.2% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 51,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 203.6% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $489.62 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $491.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $472.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.89.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

