Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 198 Shares of Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Chilton Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $176.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.74. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $136.05 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.10 and a 200 day moving average of $160.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.05%.The business had revenue of $838.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.80%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATO. Barclays set a $175.00 price objective on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective (up from $146.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $182.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. TD Cowen upgraded Atmos Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.44.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

