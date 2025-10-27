Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Grows Holdings in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Renaissancere Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,782,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,262,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,586 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,713,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2,142.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 949,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,061,000 after acquiring an additional 907,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,373,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,986,000 after acquiring an additional 619,114 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $96.04 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $96.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.98 and a 200 day moving average of $93.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.3363 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

