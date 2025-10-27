AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $144.48 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC $APTV

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,117,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,098 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $144,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Aptiv from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on Aptiv from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Aptiv from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Aptiv from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.35.

In other Aptiv news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,700. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $86.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 5.12%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

