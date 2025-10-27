Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $18.04 Million Position in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 44,622 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,000. Strategy comprises approximately 0.4% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,245,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Strategy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategy by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategy by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlatl Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy in the 2nd quarter valued at $895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 29,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,974.80. This trade represents a 69.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $7,406,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 24,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,661,700. The trade was a 43.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 289,254 shares of company stock worth $26,372,670 and have sold 65,000 shares worth $24,099,750. 8.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Strategy stock opened at $289.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $326.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.97. Strategy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $220.82 and a fifty-two week high of $543.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 3.83.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $32.72. Strategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.74) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Strategy from $563.00 to $586.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Strategy from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.47.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

