Maytree Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. $U

Maytree Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 327.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,722 shares during the period. Unity Software comprises 4.2% of Maytree Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Maytree Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 4.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 26.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 4.3% in the first quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE U opened at $37.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.18 and a beta of 2.32. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $46.94.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $440.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.18 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on U shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Unity Software from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. HSBC downgraded Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.50 to $40.80 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Unity Software from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.10.

In other Unity Software news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $9,957,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,548,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,662,655.18. The trade was a 13.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 2,734 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $103,481.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 175,510 shares in the company, valued at $6,643,053.50. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,236,951 shares of company stock valued at $95,081,659. Corporate insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

