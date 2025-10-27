Convergence Investment Partners LLC Invests $2.63 Million in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. $KD

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 62,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KD. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 637.7% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Kyndryl during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Kyndryl by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Kyndryl during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KD opened at $28.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average is $34.71. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Kyndryl had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 1.97%.Kyndryl’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Kyndryl has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on KD shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded Kyndryl from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Kyndryl from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

