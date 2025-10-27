Delta Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF $GPIX

Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 1,033.3% in the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 85.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $232,000.

Shares of GPIX opened at $52.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.82. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $52.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.369 per share. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

