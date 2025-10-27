Delta Investment Management LLC Has $331,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK

Delta Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJK opened at $97.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.13. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.69 and a 52 week high of $100.01.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

