Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $14,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Raymond James Financial by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Raymond James Financial by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 61,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $162.25 on Monday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.57 and a 52-week high of $177.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.36 and a 200 day moving average of $156.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Raymond James Financial Dividend Announcement

Raymond James Financial ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Raymond James Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on RJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.20.

Raymond James Financial Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

