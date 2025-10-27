Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $10.12 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,332 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $10,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,263,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 449,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AWK. Cowen began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.75.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $141.64 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $118.74 and a one year high of $155.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.66 and a 200-day moving average of $142.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 21.91%.The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.64%.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.