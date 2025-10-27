AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $76.10 Million Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,441,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,290 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.30% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $76,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADM. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer Daniels Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Archer Daniels Midland Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of ADM stock opened at $63.40 on Monday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 1-year low of $40.98 and a 1-year high of $64.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.69 and a 200-day moving average of $55.05.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 89.87%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.