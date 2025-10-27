Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 24,255 Shares of Halliburton Company $HAL

Guinness Asset Management LTD trimmed its stake in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,036 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 24,255 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HAL. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAL stock opened at $26.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Halliburton Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $32.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Halliburton had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.91%.The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Saturday. Zephirin Group raised their target price on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

